Family of T1 cab driver in shock, cremate his body

Ramesh was crushed at T1. Pic/PTI

The son of the 45-year-old cab driver who died after a portion of a canopy at the Delhi airport collapsed amid heavy rains said the family will take a decision on filing a case in the matter after his father’s cremation. The police handed over the body of the cab driver, Ramesh Kumar, to his family after postmortem at the Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday, a day after the incident, officials said.

“At around 12.30 pm, we received the body of my father after postmortem and we will return to our house. We will go for cremation at around 3.30 pm near our house,” Ramesh’s 25-year-old son Ravinder said. He said after his father’s cremation, all the family members will discuss and decide whether they would file a case against those responsible for his father’s death.

Ramesh was waiting for some passengers at the IGI T-1 Friday early morning when a portion of a canopy covering the departure area collapsed on parked cars amid three hours of heavy rain in the national capital. Six people were also injured in the incident, prompting authorities to suspend flight departures.

On Friday, Ravinder has said that he was sleeping when he got a call from the police station asking him to come to the Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 immediately. Ravinder, who is also a cab driver by profession, was sleeping after finishing his night shift when he got the call.

A portion of the collapsed canopy at Rajkot airport. Pic/PTI

A portion of a fabric canopy erected at the pick-up and drop area of the Rajkot International Airport collapsed on Saturday after heavy rains, officials said. Nobody was injured in the incident, they said. The accident, which comes days after similar incidents in Delhi and Jabalpur, gave the opposition Congress an opportunity to target the ruling BJP. In a post on X, the Rajkot airport authorities said that water accumulation was observed on the city side of the canopy at the terminal building at 11.40 am due to heavy rains.

