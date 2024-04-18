Farmers don’t trust BJP manifesto: Rakesh Tikait

India is being seen as a source of cheap labour and the control of corporates over the government has grown, he said, while asking farmer organisations to be strong to deal with issues and achieve their goals

Rakesh Tikait

Farmers do not trust the BJP’s 2024 Lok Sabha poll manifesto, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said as he alleged that the party’s government at the Centre is working at the behest of capitalists. India is being seen as a source of cheap labour and the control of corporates over the government has grown, he said, while asking farmer organisations to be strong to deal with issues and achieve their goals.

“It is a gang of capitalists that has captured the political party,” the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader said when asked about the manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an interview with PTI. “We do not trust the manifesto. In 2014 as well, the manifesto said they would implement the Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations. It has been 10 years now and the recommendations have not been implemented,” he said.

