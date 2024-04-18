We will not accept peace negotiations that dilute these fundamental issues

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh

Listen to this article State unity non-negotiable: Manipur CM firm on peace talk x 00:00

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday asserted that any form of peace talks between the warring communities should not compromise the territorial integrity of the state and must ensure the protection of the indigenous population. Speaking at the launch of the ‘Sankalp Patra’ at the BJP party office here, Singh said, “The peace talks should not compromise the territorial integrity of the state and the well-being of our indigenous people.

We will not accept peace negotiations that dilute these fundamental issues.” He added, “During his recent visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had unequivocally said the BJP is committed to preserving the unity of Manipur.” Singh highlighted Shah’s acknowledgment of attempts by illegal immigrants to disrupt the demographic balance in the state, stating, “This fact is unknown to the opposition.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever