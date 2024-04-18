Breaking News
State unity non negotiable Manipur CM firm on peace talk
State unity non-negotiable: Manipur CM firm on peace talk

Updated on: 18 April,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Imphal
Agencies |

We will not accept peace negotiations that dilute these fundamental issues

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday asserted that any form of peace talks between the warring communities should not compromise the territorial integrity of the state and must ensure the protection of the indigenous population. Speaking at the launch of the ‘Sankalp Patra’ at the BJP party office here, Singh said, “The peace talks should not compromise the territorial integrity of the state and the well-being of our indigenous people. 


We will not accept peace negotiations that dilute these fundamental issues.” He added, “During his recent visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had unequivocally said the BJP is committed to preserving the unity of Manipur.” Singh highlighted Shah’s acknowledgment of attempts by illegal immigrants to disrupt the demographic balance in the state, stating, “This fact is unknown to the opposition.”


