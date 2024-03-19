Voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place in seven parts, beginning on April 19 and concluding on June 1.

Elderly woman holding NPP flag/ NPP

Listen to this article NPP Candidate List 2024: Check state-wise candidate name and constituency x 00:00

India will soon be electing new representatives to the Lower House as the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 are drawing closer. Voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place in seven parts, beginning on April 19 and concluding on June 1.

The National People's Party (NPP) emerged as a significant player, particularly, in the northeastern states. NPP, founded in 2013 by Purno Agitok Sangama, a veteran politician from the northeastern region, after his expulsion from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), primarily focuses on representing the interests of the northeastern states and simultaneously engaging in national politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following PA Sangama, his son Conrad Sangama commanded the party, and under his leadership, the party gained popularity, particularly in Meghalaya, where it wields considerable power. The NPP, part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, promotes regional development, autonomy, and empowerment to overcome the issues encountered by northeastern states in the Indian political scene.

Also Read: CPI-M Candidate List 2024: Check state-wise candidate name and constituency

Purno Agitok Sangma, the NPP's founder and a senior politician noted for his considerable involvement in northeastern politics, was also a prominent member of the party, having served as Speaker of the Lok Sabha and held different ministerial roles at the federal level.

Conrad Sangma, the son of PA Sangma, is the current NPP leader and Meghalaya's Chief Minister, having served since 2018. He has helped increase the party's power in the region.

Lok Sabha Seats Won in 2019 Elections

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the National People's Party managed to secure a notable presence by winning seats in various states. Some of the key seats won by the NPP include:

1. Tura (Meghalaya): The party won the Tura Lok Sabha seat, a constituency in Meghalaya, which was once represented by P.A. Sangma himself.

Also Read: AAP Candidate List 2024: Check state-wise candidate name and constituency

2. Shillong (Meghalaya): Another significant victory for the NPP was in the Shillong Lok Sabha constituency, further solidifying its stronghold in Meghalaya.

3. Outer Manipur: The NPP also secured a seat in the Outer Manipur constituency, marking its expansion beyond the northeastern states.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 NPP candidates

The NPP has decided to field candidates across all states in northeast India except in Arunachal Pradesh. Conrad Sangama announced through a social media post that in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 they will be backing NDA in Arunachal Pradesh where there are two seats. The BJP has decided to field Union Minister Kiren Rijijiju from Arunachal Pradesh West and state party chief Tapir Gao from Arunachal Pradesh East.

The NPP is yet to announce their candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024; according to media reports, the announcement will be made by March 20.

The story will be updated with the list soon