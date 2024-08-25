The prime accused in the case and the girl know each other. According to the police, the 25-year-old accused invited the teen to his house in Maharashtra's Dharashiv, where the four other men were already present. In another incident, a Tarapur resident has been held for raping a 12-year-old girl

Four people were arrested on Sunday over the alleged gang rape of a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Dharashiv, news agency PTI reported. The main accused in the case is still at large, a police officer said.



According to the officer, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the girl was going to a grocery shop.

The prime accused in the case, Vijay Ghadge, and the girl know each. According to the police, Ghadge, 25, invited the teen to his house where the four other accused were already present.



Citing the first information report (FIR), the police officer said that Ghadge first raped the girl, following which two others sexually assaulted her.



The girl informed her family about the incident after reaching home, following which they approached the police.



According to the police, the arrested men are farmers from the same locality.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police officer.

42-year-old held for raping child in Palghar

The police on Sunday arrested a 42-year-old Tarapur resident for allegedly raping a child in his neighbourhood in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an officer said.



According to the officer, the accused, Rama Ganpat Bhoir, allegedly entered the girl's home when she was alone on Saturday afternoon and raped her. He then fled the spot after she raised an alarm.

After she informed her parents about the incident, they filed a complaint with the police, the officer said.

A case has been registered against Bhoir under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 64 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.

18-year-old in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi alleges rape, forced religious conversion

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped and forced to convert to Islam in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Sunday, further adding that three people have been arrested in the case. The identities of the accused have not been disclosed.

According to cops, the incident took place in Ramganj police station area on July 5 but the woman lodged a complaint on Saturday. According to the complaint, the woman was lured by one of the accused and duped into signing some papers to convert to Islam, Station House Officer (SHO) Yajendra Patel said.

"When she refused to convert, the accused raped her multiple times," he said.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered against five people under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act on Saturday, the SHO said.

