Breaking News
Four arrested for raping 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Dharashiv, main accused still at large
Ensure women's safety first: Sanjay Raut ahead of PM Modi's visit to Maharashtra's Jalgaon
Youth of country have benefited a lot: PM Modi praises space sector reforms in Mann ki Baat
Telegram founder Pavel Durov detained at French airport
Israel declares emergency for 48 hours as tensions with Lebanon escalate
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > News > India News > Article > Four arrested for raping 15 year old girl in Maharashtras Dharashiv main accused still at large

Four arrested for raping 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Dharashiv, main accused still at large

Updated on: 25 August,2024 12:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The prime accused in the case and the girl know each other. According to the police, the 25-year-old accused invited the teen to his house in Maharashtra's Dharashiv, where the four other men were already present. In another incident, a Tarapur resident has been held for raping a 12-year-old girl

Four arrested for raping 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Dharashiv, main accused still at large

Representative pic

Listen to this article
Four arrested for raping 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Dharashiv, main accused still at large
x
00:00

Four people were arrested on Sunday over the alleged gang rape of a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Dharashiv, news agency PTI reported. The main accused in the case is still at large, a police officer said.

According to the officer, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the girl was going to a grocery shop.


The prime accused in the case, Vijay Ghadge, and the girl know each. According to the police, Ghadge, 25, invited the teen to his house where the four other accused were already present.

Citing the first information report (FIR), the police officer said that Ghadge first raped the girl, following which two others sexually assaulted her.

The girl informed her family about the incident after reaching home, following which they approached the police.

According to the police, the arrested men are farmers from the same locality.



A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police officer.


42-year-old held for raping child in Palghar 

The police on Sunday arrested a 42-year-old Tarapur resident for allegedly raping a child in his neighbourhood in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an officer said.

According to the officer, the accused, Rama Ganpat Bhoir, allegedly entered the girl's home when she was alone on Saturday afternoon and raped her. He then fled the spot after she raised an alarm.

After she informed her parents about the incident, they filed a complaint with the police, the officer said.

A case has been registered against Bhoir under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 64 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.

18-year-old in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi alleges rape, forced religious conversion 
An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped and forced to convert to Islam in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Sunday, further adding that three people have been arrested in the case. The identities of the accused have not been disclosed.

According to cops, the incident took place in Ramganj police station area on July 5 but the woman lodged a complaint on Saturday. According to the complaint, the woman was lured by one of the accused and duped into signing some papers to convert to Islam, Station House Officer (SHO) Yajendra Patel said.

"When she refused to convert, the accused raped her multiple times," he said.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered against five people under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act on Saturday, the SHO said. 

(With PTI inputs) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra uttar pradesh amethi women`s safety palghar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK