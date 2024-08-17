Four held in Rs 400 crore betting scam

The money laundering case stems from an FIR filed at the Cossipore police station in Kolkata against some unknown persons for “cheating” and “conspiracy” ith a number of online gamers through the app

Four persons have been arrested in connection with a Rs 400 crore “fraud” online betting and gaming app allegedly linked to some Chinese nationals, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday.

Arun Sahu, Alok Sahu, Chetan Prakash and Joseph Stalin were taken into custody under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case related to the app named ‘Fiewin’, the federal probe agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR filed at the Cossipore police station in Kolkata against some unknown persons for “cheating” and “conspiracy” with a number of online gamers through the app.

An amount of Rs 400 crore was generated from the Fiewin app fraud and thereafter was credited into eight Binance (global crypto exchange) wallets in the name of Chinese nationals. These wallets were operated from the Chinese mainland as revealed by the access IP logs.

