The occupants of the car were returning to Devathi after attending a marriage when the accident took place

Representational Image

Listen to this article Four killed as car falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh x 00:00

A car rolled down into a gorge on Bhadrash-Rohru link road in the district on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and another seriously injured, police said.

The occupants of the car were returning to Devathi after attending a marriage when the accident took place.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bodies of the victims were pulled out from the gorge with the help of the fire brigade, Sub Inspector Jaidev said.

The deceased have been identified as Avinash Manta (24), Sandeep (40), Suman (22), and Himani (22), all from Rampur Tehsil.

The injured woman was identified as Shiwani (22).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.