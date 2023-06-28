Breaking News
Four killed as car falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Updated on: 28 June,2023 02:07 PM IST  |  Shimla
PTI

The occupants of the car were returning to Devathi after attending a marriage when the accident took place

A car rolled down into a gorge on Bhadrash-Rohru link road in the district on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and another seriously injured, police said.


The occupants of the car were returning to Devathi after attending a marriage when the accident took place.


The bodies of the victims were pulled out from the gorge with the help of the fire brigade, Sub Inspector Jaidev said.


The deceased have been identified as Avinash Manta (24), Sandeep (40), Suman (22), and Himani (22), all from Rampur Tehsil.

The injured woman was identified as Shiwani (22).

