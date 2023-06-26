Heavy jam in Himachal Pradesh after landslides, flash floods; hundreds stranded since last night

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in flash floods leading to a landslide on the Chandigarh-Manali highway. This has caused a blockage in the stretch between Mandi and Kullu, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded on the roads

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in flash floods leading to a landslide on the Chandigarh-Manali highway. This has caused a blockage in the stretch between Mandi and Kullu, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded on the roads, ANI reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for today and tomorrow in the state. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported the closure of 83 roads and two national highways in Himachal Pradesh, with 35 roads blocked in Mandi alone.

Surendra Paul, IMD Director for Himachal Pradesh, stated, "There has been widespread rain in the last 48 hours. Mandi district has received the maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours. It is still raining. This condition will remain for about four to five days. An Orange alert has been issued for today and tomorrow."

Sagar Chander, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Mandi, explained that the road and highway blockages caused heavy traffic jams, leaving many vehicles stuck for hours and even overnight in some areas. Flash floods occurred in the Khoti Nala area of Mandi district, leading to the blockage of the national highway for several hours. The congestion affected tourists returning from Manali.

Chander added that clearing work is ongoing in the Pandoh-Mandi area, where multiple landslides occurred overnight, hindering clearance efforts. Efforts are being made to assist stranded commuters, with locals and Gurudwara members providing assistance.

Other areas affected by landslides and road closures include Bagipul in Kullu district and the Kullu-Kataula area, which experienced heavy landslides. The IMD has issued alerts for very heavy rainfall in the next two days, increasing the possibility of further landslides.

The Mandi-Joginder Nagar National Highway has been reopened after being closed since last night, restoring traffic movement. However, the Chandigarh-Manali highway remains blocked.

Commuters stranded on the Chandigarh-Manali highway expressed their frustration, hoping for the road to be cleared soon. Local authorities have provided arrangements for food and accommodation for those stuck on the roads.

The situation in Himachal Pradesh is being closely monitored as efforts continue to clear blockages, restore traffic, and ensure the safety of stranded commuters. (With inputs from ANI)