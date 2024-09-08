Gadkari stated that Ganesh Utsav is a symbol of our culture and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and full devotion

Pic/PTI

Ganeshotsav 2024: Nitin Gadkari celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with family at Nagpur residence

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari along with his family members on Saturday offered prayers at his residence in Nagpur on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The decoration at his residence was done on the theme of Chandrayaan 3. Gadkari stated that Ganeshotsav 2024 is a symbol of our culture and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and full devotion, reported news agency ANI.

"For us, Ganeshotsav 2024 is such a festival that it is celebrated with great enthusiasm and is also a symbol of our culture. It is celebrated with full devotion. Our Lord Ganesha is the God of knowledge...May Lord Ganesha bless us with such knowledge that we can guide the world with the help of knowledge. May there be happiness, prosperity and wealth in our lives and the sorrows and pains go away from our lives," the Union Minister said, reported ANI.

The Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities kicked off on Saturday with great excitement and joy across the country. Devotees, including those in big cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Delhi, are celebrating the auspicious occasion with devotion and happiness, reported ANI.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant 10-day festival, commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence, reported ANI.

In every city, people welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes and pandals, filling the air with the sound of prayers, music, and festive chants, reported ANI.

From grand processions to traditional rituals, the celebrations in the country began in full swing, marking the start of this joyful festival across India, reported ANI.

Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colourful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)