Manmohan Singh, renowned for introducing the 1991 economic liberalisation reforms as the Finance Minister of India, will be cremated near Rajghat, at the location where the last rites of Prime Ministers are performed

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, recalling his interactions with him during Singh's tenure as RBI Governor and highlighting his unwavering dedication to the nation's welfare, reported news agency ANI.

"Today, the people of the nation are in grief. He used to think about what is best for the country. When I was the CM of Maharashtra, he was the RBI governor. I used to talk to him during that time. Since then, I had respect for him," Sharad Pawar said, reported ANI.

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader HD Devegowda said that Manmohan Singh work for the nation.

"When he became the Finance Minister, I was in the opposition. I know what are all the steps, liberalisation and privatisation...He serviced the nation, to an unbelievable number of people," he said, reported ANI.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu paid her last respects to Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi. During her visit, she offered condolences to his family members.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and his wife, the second lady of India, Sudesh Dhankar on Friday paid their final respects to the former Prime Minister. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi also paid their final respects to the former PM.

Several politicians and personalities from all walks of life have been expressing their sorrow over the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night said that condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh saying that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

