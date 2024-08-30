An incident of hidden camera reportedly found inside a hostel toilet at an engineering college in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district triggered outrage, with students staging a protest against the failure of the institution's management to take action. The state's Education Minister, Nara Lokesh, promised strict action against those responsible

Representational pic

Listen to this article Hidden camera found in women's washroom in Andhra college hostel; Education minister orders probe x 00:00

The students of Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh protested against the institute's management on Thursday night after a hidden camera was found inside the toilet of the hostel. The agitating students claimed that the institution was trying to cover up the incident, reported ANI.



While the students alleged that the camera was secretly recording women, Gudlavalleru Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana claimed that no hidden cameras were found on the premises. However, he assured the students of an investigation. Further details are awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra leaders speak over the incident

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh took to social media platform X to state that he sought details from the authorities concerned about the incident and assured strict action against the those responsible for it.



"I asked the authorities for details about the protest of female students at Gudlavalleru Engineering College of Krishna District. I have ordered an inquiry into the allegations of hidden cameras. Strict action will be taken against the culprits and those responsible if it is found that they have committed a mistake in the investigation. Managements should take early steps without ragging and harassment in colleges," Nara Lokesh said.



YS Sharmila Reddy, Chief of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, expressed outrage over the incident and demanded immediate action against the culprits and the college management. She said the incident has caused her "deep concern" and worry as a mother of a daughter and questioned how the educational institutions, which are supposed to impart knowledge and values, can compromise the safety and dignity of students. While criticising the college management for its negligence and lack of supervision, she pointed out that the incident is a "reflection of the failure" of the college authorities to ensure the safety of students.

Reddy further demanded a fast-track investigation into the incident by senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and the formation of a high-level committee to probe the matter. The Andhra Congress leader emphasised that whoever is responsible for installing the cameras, regardless of their status or position, should be punished severely to prevent such incidents in the future and requested the police department to ensure that the videos recorded by the hidden cameras are not made public. Reddy said that if the government failed to act within a week, she would visit the college and meet with the students to ensure that justice is served.

The Congress party assured that it will stand by the students and fight for justice until the culprits are punished, she said.

Coffee shop staffer was arrested in similar case from Bengaluru

Earlier this month, an employee of a popular coffee chain in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly placing a mobile phone with video recording in a dustbin inside a women's washroom. According to the police, the accused hid his phone in the dustbin of the toilet to record the video of a woman using the washroom in the coffee shop. A woman discovered the phone and informed the manager after which the accused was arrested.

(With ANI inputs)