Himachal CM Jairam Thakur meets Dalai Lama

Updated on: 04 December,2022 08:05 PM IST  |  Dharamshala
He said the Dalai Lama extolled the existence of religious freedom and harmony in India and affirmed his committed service to strengthen that harmony

Dalai Lama. File Pic


Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur paid a courtesy call on the Dalai Lama at his residence on Sunday.


"I am delighted to have the opportunity again to meet with His Holiness Dalai Lama today. Because of his grace and divine blessing, Dharamshala has earned its name as an international tourist destination."



He said the Dalai Lama extolled the existence of religious freedom and harmony in India and affirmed his committed service to strengthen that harmony.

Thakur, who led the BJP's campaign for the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh held last month, was in Dharamshala to gather feedback from the party candidates. The assembly poll results will be announced on December 8.

