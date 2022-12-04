Himachal CM Jairam Thakur meets Dalai Lama

He said the Dalai Lama extolled the existence of religious freedom and harmony in India and affirmed his committed service to strengthen that harmony

Dalai Lama. File Pic

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur paid a courtesy call on the Dalai Lama at his residence on Sunday.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity again to meet with His Holiness Dalai Lama today. Because of his grace and divine blessing, Dharamshala has earned its name as an international tourist destination."

Also Read: Not seeking independence but meaningful autonomy for Tibet, says the Dalai Lama

He said the Dalai Lama extolled the existence of religious freedom and harmony in India and affirmed his committed service to strengthen that harmony.

Thakur, who led the BJP's campaign for the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh held last month, was in Dharamshala to gather feedback from the party candidates. The assembly poll results will be announced on December 8.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.