Rescue operations to locate about 30 people who went missing after the July 31 flash floods in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts are being conducted but there has been no major success. So far, 28 bodies have been recovered, the officials said.

Representative image

Landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rain since Sunday led to the closure of 338 roads, including four national highways in Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

Several areas in Una are waterlogged, they said on Monday.

More than 100 people have been killed in rain-related incidents and the state suffered losses of about Rs 842 crore between June 27 and August 9, they said.

The State Emergency Operation Centre said of the 338 roads closed, 104 were in Shimla, 71 in Mandi, 58 in Sirmaur, 55 in Chamba, 26 in Kullu, seven each in Solan and Lahaul & Spiti, five in Kinnaur, four in Kangra and one in Bilaspur district.

It added that 488 power and 116 water supply schemes were also disrupted on Monday.

The regional Met Office has issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in isolated parts of the state till Saturday and also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Chamba, Kinnaur, Sirmaur and Shimla districts till Tuesday.

Since Sunday evening, Nagal dam recorded 115 mm of rainfall, followed by 87 mm in Kasauli, 56 mm in Una, 82.2 mm in Naina Devi, 79 mm in Olinda, 75.4 mm in Jatton Barrage, 72.5 mm in Nadaun, 62 mm in Poanta Sahib, 60.6 mm in Sujanpur Tira and 56.5 mm in Dhaulakuan, the weather office said.

Flash floods and landslides have been reported in Chamba, Mandi, Kinnaur, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts, the officials said.

