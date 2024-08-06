Himachal Pradesh: Moderate flash flood risk in 7 districts, MeT issues 'orange' alert of very heavy rain

Flash floods and landslides triggered by incessant heavy rain led to the closure of 53 roads in different parts of the hill state

The meteorological centre on Tuesday cautioned of moderate flash flood risk in isolated parts of seven out of 12 districts -- Kangra, Sirmaur, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur and Mandi -- in Himachal Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

The weather office also issued an 'orange' alert of heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in the state on August 7 and 10 and 'yellow' warning of heavy rain on the remaining days till August 12.

Flash floods and landslides triggered by incessant heavy rain led to the closure of 53 roads in different parts of the hill state, the state emergency operation centre said on Tuesday evening.

Fourteen bodies have been recovered so far and 40 people are still missing after flash floods triggered by cloudbursts hit Kullu's Nirmand, Sainj and Malana, Mandi's Padhar and Shimla's Rampur subdivision on the night of July 31, officials said.

A total of 116 transformers and 65 water supply schemes have been affected in the state, the centre added.

Bharwain received the highest rainfall of 66 mm since Monday evening, followed by 56.6 mm in Ghaghas, 53 mm in Jogindernagar, 52.6 mm in Slapper, 46 mm in Gohar , 40.2 mm in Una and 35.5 mm in Bilaspur.

The weather office also warned about the possibility of landslides and flash floods in some places and damage to plantations, standing crops, vulnerable structures and 'kutcha' houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

According to officials, 87 people were killed in rain-related incidents between June 27 and August 5 and the state suffered losses amounting to Rs 684 crore.

