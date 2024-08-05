There are 12 people in total. In Bagipul and nearby areas, 20 bridges have been flown away.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Himachal Pradesh: Kullu-Manali Highway open to one-way traffic, restoration work underway x 00:00

The Kullu-Manali Highway, which was washed away in the cloudburst on August 1, opened only one way for traffic movement on Sunday. Restoration work is underway. On restoration work underway after the cloudburst, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Ravish told ANI, "The National Highway was the most damaged, but it has been restored for a single lane... Nirmand area faced the most loss. There is an update in Bagipul, that two people are missing... Our missing count has gone up to 11 and one body has been recovered. There are 12 people in total. In Bagipul and nearby areas, 20 bridges have been flown away. The Forest Department has done a temporary restoration..."

ADVERTISEMENT

In the aftermath of devastating floods and heavy rainfall, Himachal Pradesh is grappling with an estimated loss exceeding Rs 700 crore. The disaster has left a trail of destruction, claiming lives and sweeping away infrastructure across the state. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu disclosed that the losses incurred since June 27 have encompassed significant damage to infrastructure and other assets.

"We are closely monitoring the relief and search operations in the affected regions," he stated, emphasizing the government's commitment to restoring normalcy. Deputy Chief Minister and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh visited the flood-hit areas, where efforts were underway to reopen 193 closed roads and reinstate critical bridges. "Our priority is to expedite rescue and relief measures with the support of NDRF, SDRF, and state police," he said, urging swift assistance from the Union government. On Sunday, the search operation started early in the morning and will continue until the last body is retrieved.

The Director General of Himachal Pradesh Police, Atul Verma, confirmed ongoing search operations, stating, "We will continue our efforts until the last missing person is accounted for." He acknowledged the relentless work of NDRF, SDRF, and emergency responders who have been pivotal in rescue operations. Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhu said that some bodies have been recovered and 55 people are still missing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever