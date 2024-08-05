Breaking News
Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: Death toll rises to 11; 40 people missing

Updated on: 05 August,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Shimla
The bodies of Sonam, 23, and three-month-old Manvi were recovered from Rajbhan village in Padhar area of Mandi district, officials said

Rescue work underway at Samej village. Pic/PTI

The death toll due to flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in three districts of Himachal Pradesh has increased to 11 with the recovery of two more bodies from Mandi district. Over 40 people are still missing after a series of cloudbursts occurred in Kullu’s Nirmand, Sainj and Malana, Mandi’s Padhar and Shimla’s Rampur subdivision on the night of July 31 and wreaked havoc.


The bodies of Sonam, 23, and three-month-old Manvi were recovered from Rajbhan village in Padhar area of Mandi district, officials said. The rescue operations are still underway and sniffer dogs, drones and other equipment are also being used to locate the missing people.



Cloudburst in J&K closes Srinagar-Leh


A cloudburst in Ganderbal district of J&K has damaged a road, leading to the closing of the arterial Srinagar-Leh national highway, officials said on Sunday. The road is closed till further notice.

