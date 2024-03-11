Breaking News
Himachal Pradesh crisis: Case against MLA, Congress rebel's father

Updated on: 11 March,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Shimla
Agencies

However, the alleged role of Chetanya’s father, a retired bureaucrat, is not known yet

Disqualified MLA Chetanya Sharma

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday registered a case against an independent MLA and the father of a Congress rebel and others over electoral offences related to the recent Rajya Sabha polls in which six party MLAs voted for the BJP candidate. The case against Hamirpur’s independent MLA Ashish Sharma and Gagret’s now disqualified MLA Chetanya Sharma’s father and others was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by MLAs Sanjay Avasthi and Bhuvneshwar Gaur.


Ashish and Chetanya are among the nine MLAs, including six Congress rebels and three independents who voted in favour of the BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in the recently held Rajya Sabha polls. However, the alleged role of Chetanya’s father, a retired bureaucrat, is not known yet. This triggered a crisis in the state’s Congress government, which appeared to have lost its majority in the assembly. A case of criminal conspiracy, corruption and undue influence on election has been registered. “With this attitude, the CM should be ready to face the consequences in future,” said one of the Congress rebels Rajinder Rana.


