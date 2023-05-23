Breaking News
Himachal Pradesh: Five people killed, two injured in two separate road accidents in Kullu, Shimla

Updated on: 23 May,2023 03:49 PM IST  |  Shimla
Himachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday said that five people were killed and two others injured in two separate road accidents in Kullu and Shimla districts of the state

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Himachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday said that five people were killed and two others injured in two separate road accidents in Kullu and Shimla districts of the state.


It said that a vehicle fell into the Pabbar River in Rohru sub division of Shimla district, leaving three people dead and two others injured, PTI reported.




The five occupants of the vehicle were on their way from Rampur to Jangla in Chidgaon to attend a marriage ceremony when the accident took place Monday night, police said.


The deceased were identified as Shrey Negi ((18), Shivang (18) and Jatir (20), all residents of Rampur, while injured Karun Chauhan and Raman have been admitted to the civil hospital at Rohru, they said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained but a preliminary probe suggested that the driver lost control over the vehicle, police said.

In second accident, two persons including the driver of the vehicle died on the spot when their vehicle fell into a 150-metre deep gorge near Damheli in the Nirmand area of Kullu district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Laher Singh (45) and Kamu (26), both residents of Nirmand, police said. (With inputs from PTI)

