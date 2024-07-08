Himachal Pradesh rains: 70 roads shut, 51 water supply schemes disrupted due to rainfall

The IMD had earlier predicted that there would be a reduction in the rainfall from July 8 onwards

At least 70 roads have been closed and 51 water supply schemes are hampered due to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, reported the ANI.

Around 84 electricity supply schemes have also been disrupted due to the current weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted that there would be a reduction in the rainfall from July 8 onwards.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, 76 roads were closed and 69 water supply schemes were hampered.

34 electricity supply schemes were also disrupted due to heavy rains in the state.

In a statement Onkar Chand Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Government earlier provided an update on the rain situation in the state.

He highlighted that the government has taken proactive measures to work on the rain situation.

"We have prepared and pre-positioned men, material, and machinery for various situations. We are making efforts to clear the roads as quickly as possible," he said, according to the ANI.

Sharma also urged tourists to exercise caution and adhere to the local advisories issued.

"I would appeal to all the visiting tourists to follow the advisories of the district administration and avoid visiting the rivers and streams. Even during summers, over 30 people died due to drowning in the state. Reflecting on last year's weather conditions, he highlighted the government's readiness and said "Last year, there was 400 per cent extra rainfall in the state but due to the pre-positioning of men, material, and machinery, we were able to save lives. The IMD has forecast a normal monsoon this year and we hope not to face any extreme conditions. However, the state government is ready for any eventuality," the news agency reported on Monday.

Uttarakhand: Disaster Relief Force personnel rescue 30 people from flooded Jagpura

Amidst heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, a total of 30 people who were trapped in floodwaters in Jagpura have been rescued, officials said on Monday, reported the ANI.

Late on Sunday night the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) received information from the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Tanakpur about severe waterlogging in Jagpura.

A SDRF team led by Sub-Inspector Manish Bhakuni rushed to the site and and despite difficult conditions, commenced rescue operations and evacuated everyone safely.

Those rescued were sent to the night shelter in Banbasa by bus.

Following this a sub team was despatched to Ward-9 in Tanakpur and the other left for another site in Jagpura which also saw waterlogging.

Taking to social media platform X, the SDRF Uttarakhand Police posted yesterday night "Rescue operation: SDRF rescues people trapped in Champawat's Jagpura flooded area late night amidst heavy rain. Your priority is our safety. SDRF Uttarakhand Police is ready."

