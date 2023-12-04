Himachal Pradesh: Six killed as many injured in accident in Shimla

The Supreme Court on Monday extended till December 11 the interim bail granted to former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case

Representational Pic/File

Six people were killed and as many sustained injuries when their vehicle fell into a gorge near Sunni in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning, the police said, reported the PTI.

The mishap took place at Kararghat, about 35 km from here, when the driver of the ill-fated pickup truck lost control of the vehicle. Those killed were labourers hailing from Jammu and Kashmir and were on their way to Mandi, the police said, according to the news agency.

Three labourers died on the spot while another three were declared dead by doctors, police said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH).

Four of six deceased were identified as Farid, Gulab, Sahbir, and Talib while two are yet to be identified, police said, as per the PTI.

A case has been registered and investigations are on, they said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, three persons, including a seven-year-old school girl, were injured in a collision between two buses on Salon-Manikpur road in Rae Bareli of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the injured girl named Anya Pandey is undergoing treatment at Pratapgarh's Bhawaniganj Hospital, they said.

The school bus driver named Sanjay Kumar Pandey and the cleaner named Kandhai Matka were also injured in the incident, police said.

The driver and the cleaner were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Salon from where the driver was referred to the district hospital in a serious condition, they said.

The bus of Nimisha Convent School located in Matka, Salon, was coming to the school with about 40 children from Bhawaniganj area bordering Pratapgarh district, police said, adding it collided with a tourist bus coming from Delhi when it reached Tedhwapul on Salon-Manikpur road, as per the PTI.

The locals ran to the rescue of the children on hearing their screams and pulled them out safely after the accident, police said.

About 24 passengers travelling on the tourist bus were safe and taken to their destination in another vehicle, they said.

Circle Officer Vandana Singh said the children are safe and have been sent home, adding the passengers of the tourist bus have left in another vehicle.

The villagers said that the accident took place due to a turn near Tedhwapul.

(with PTI inputs)

