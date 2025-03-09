The Western Railway said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the Holi festival, Western Railway will run four pairs of special trains

The ticket bookings will open at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Holi 2025: Western Railway to run four pairs of special trains on special fares, check details x 00:00

Ahead of the Holi 2025 celebrations, the Western Railway on Sunday announced that it will run four pairs of special trains between Udhna-Danapur and Ahmedabad-Danapur stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the Holi festival, Western Railway will run four pairs of Special Trains on Special fare between Udhna & Danapur and Ahmedabad & Danapur stations.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek the details of these trains are as under:

1. Train No. 09053/09054 Udhna – Danapur Special [2 Trips]

Train No. 09053 Udhna – Danapur Special will depart from Udhna on Monday, 10th March, 2025 at 14.15 hrs and will reach Danapur at 00.45 hrs, on Wednesday.

Similarly, Train No. 09054 Danapur – Udhna Special will depart from Danapur on Wednesday, 12th March, 2025 at 06:00 hrs and will reach Udhna at 14.30 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Sayan, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara station in both directions.

This train comprises Sleeper Class & General Second Class Coaches.

2. Train No. 09011/9012 Udhna – Danapur Special [2 Trips]

Train No. 09011 Udhna – Danapur Special will depart from Udhna on Tuesday, 11th March, 2025 at 11.25 hrs and will reach Danapur at 13:30 hrs, the next day.

Similarly, Train No. 09012 Danapur – Udhna Special will depart from Danapur on Wednesday, 12th March, 2025 at 16.45 hrs and will reach Udhna at 23.30 hrs, the next day.

Enroute, this train will halt at Chalthan, Bardoli, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara station in both directions.

This train comprises Sleeper Class & General Second Class Coaches.

3. Train No. 09021/09022 Udhna – Danapur Special [2 Trips]

Train No. 09021 Udhna – Danapur Special will depart from Udhna on Wednesday, 12th March, 2025 at 14.15 hrs and will reach Danapur at 00.45 hrs, on Friday.

Similarly, Train No. 09022 Danapur – Udhna Special will depart from Danapur on Friday, 14th March, 2025 at 06:00 hrs and will reach Udhna at 14.30 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Sayan, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara station in both directions.

This train comprises Sleeper Class & General Second Class Coaches.

4. Train No. 09407/09408 Ahmedabad - Danapur Special [2 Trips]

Train No. 09407 Ahmedabad – Danapur Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Tuesday, 11th March, 2025 at 09.20 hrs & will reach Danapur at 19.00 hrs, the next day.

Similarly, Train No. 09408 Danapur - Ahmedabad Special will depart from Danapur on Wednesday, 12th March, 2025 at 22.00 hrs & will reach Ahmedabad at 10.30 hrs, on Friday.

Enroute this train will halt at Nadiad, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara station in both directions.

This train comprises Sleeper Class & General Second Class Coaches.

The Western Railway said that the booking for Train No. 09053 will open from 10th March, 2025 at 08.00 hrs, while for Train Nos. 09011 & 09407, the booking will open from 10th March, 2025 at 15.00 hrs.

It said that the booking for Train No. 09021 will open from 11th March, 2025 at 08.00 hrs. at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. The above trains will run as Special Train on Special Fare.