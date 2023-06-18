Students who appeared in the exam can check their results at the official website — jeeadv.ac.in

Representational Image

Listen to this article IIT JEE Advanced results 2023 declared; Vavilala Chidvila Reddy bags top rank x 00:00

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has declared JEE Advanced result 2023. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results at the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the Hyderabad zone has achieved AIR 1 in JEE Advanced 2023 exam with a score of 341/360 marks. The female topper of JEE Advanced 2023 exam is also from the Hyderabad zone. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree, who scored 298/360, has been declared as the female topper this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad zone's Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy has bagged the top rank in the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced, the results of which were announced on Sunday, officials told news agency PTI.

According to IIT Guwahati, which conducted the exam this year, Reddy secured 341 out of 360 marks.

Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree from IIT Hyderabad zone is the topper among females with 298 marks.

"A total of 1,80,372 appeared in both papers in IIT-JEE Advanced of which 43,773 have qualified. As many as 36,204 male students and 7,509 female students cleared JEE Advanced 2023," a senior IIT Guwahati official told PTI.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

JEE-Advanced exams was held for a total of 360 marks. Out of these 360 marks, 120 marks were allotted to Physics (60 marks in Paper 1 and 60 marks in Paper 2), 120 marks were allotted to Chemistry (60 marks in Paper 1 and 60 marks in Paper 2), and 120 marks were allotted to Maths (60 marks in Paper 1 and 60 marks in Paper 2).

The JEE Advanced 2023 examination was conducted on June 4 in two shifts. Paper I took place from 9 AM to 12 noon, followed by Paper II from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

How to check JEE Advanced 2023 result

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Advanced website — jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Under the ‘announcements’ tab, click on the score card link.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to login.

Step 4: Once successfully logged in, candidates will be able to check their score card.

Step 5: Download and save a copy for future reference.