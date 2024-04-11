Maharashtra: IMD issues warning for rains with thunderstorm at several regions, check details

For Mumbai city and suburbs, the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively

Representation image. Pic/Atul Kamble

After the scorching heat, Maharashtra is most likely to witness some relief as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall at several locations in the state. "Light rains with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places over central Maharashtra districts, Marathwada and in Vidarbha region," the Regional Meteorological has tweeted.

In its weather forecast for next five days, starting from April 11, the department has also issued warnings for several districts which is likely to witness thunderstorms and rainfall. The districts which are expected to witness thunderstorms with lightening on April 11 are: Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur among others.

In the nowcast warning on April 11 at 1 pm, the IMD's senior official informed that "Thunderstorm with lightning & light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Nanded, Latur and Dharashiv in next three to four hours."

For Mumbai city and suburbs, the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33 degree Celsius and 24 degree. The maximum temperature in Mumbai has continued to stay between 33 to 38 degree Celsius this week. Celsius respectively, the IMD has forecasted. While, the weather across the state will continue to remain dry.

#Akola #Washim #Yawatmal issued Red 🔴 Alert for today, with possibility of #Hailstorms & gusty winds 50-60 Kmph winds at isol places.

Few other places in Vidarbha, Marathawada issued 🟠Orange alerts.

Watch for next 4,5 days for Thunderstorms associated with RF & lightning. pic.twitter.com/I7PhhHSIZD — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) April 10, 2024

Several districts in Maharashtra have been facing heat waves from last few days. Heat wave is considered when the maximum temperature crosses 40 degree Celsius. On April 11, maximum temperature was recorded in Beed district with 40.5 degree Celsius. While, minimum temperature was recorded at Chandrapur at 17.4 degree Celsius. On April 10, maximum temperature in the state was recorded at Jeur with 43 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile on the national level, the has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds in the Northwest region between April 13 to 15, and heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh between April 13 and 14.