Rajasthan: Light rain and thunderstorms likely in parts of state in next few days

Thunderstorms with light rain have been predicted in parts of Rajasthan in the next few days, the weather department said on Tuesday

Strong thunderstorms with light rain have been predicted in several areas of Rajasthan in the next few days, according to the weather department, reported the PTI.

Some parts of Rajasthan including Kota, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Udaipur divisions are likely to be hit by strong winds at the speed of 30-40 km per hour in the next two to three days, according to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, as per the PTI.

There is also a possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by light rain.

Similar weather conditions are predicted at isolated places in Jodhpur, Bikaner and Ajmer divisions on April 10-11, the weather office said, according to the PTI.

Due to the activation of a new strong western disturbance from April 12-13, there will be an increase in thunderstorm activities in the state leading to strong winds of 40 to 60 km per hour speed at some places in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Kota, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on April 13 and 14, it said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

The weather department said that some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions recorded maximum temperatures of 40-42 degrees Celsius, which was 2-3 notches above the normal.

India likely to experience normal monsoon: Skymet

Meanwhile, India is expected to experience a 'normal' monsoon between June and September this year according to private weather forecasting agency Skymet, the ANI reported on Tuesday.

Skymet said that monsoon rains are expected to be 102 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) of 868.6 mm for the four month period.

From June to September, there will be above-normal rains over central and western parts. There will be normal rains over northern and southern parts and below normal rains over North-east India and Eastern parts, the weather forecaster said, as per the ANI.

The 'Monsoon Forecast 2024' report suggests that India will experience favourable rainfall in the South, West, and Northwest regions of India. Core monsoon rainfed areas like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are expected to receive adequate rainfall, the ANI reported.

However, eastern states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal face the risk of deficit rainfall during peak monsoon months, while Northeast India may experience below-normal rains in the first half of the season. There will be above-normal rains over Kerala, Konka, Karnataka and Goa, and normal rains over central parts, Skymet said, the news agency further reported.

"The significant transition from Super El Nino to strong La Nina has historically tended to produce a decent monsoon," said Jatin Singh, MD, Skymet.

Jatin Singh said, "However monsoon season may start with a risk of impairment, attributable to the remnant effects of El Nino. The second half of the season will have an overwhelming edge over the primal phase," the according to the ANI.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

