Breaking News
Mumbai: Fall of charas, and rise of MD
Mumbai: How Bandra’s Hill Road became hawker-free
Mumbai: Woman held for posting nude dance video online
Mumbai: BMC to survey roads for potholes, activists not hopeful
Mumbai: Three arrested for kidnapping youth at Borivli
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Rajasthan Light rain and thunderstorms likely in parts of state in next few days
<< Back to Elections 2024

Rajasthan: Light rain and thunderstorms likely in parts of state in next few days

Updated on: 09 April,2024 06:33 PM IST  |  Jaipur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Thunderstorms with light rain have been predicted in parts of Rajasthan in the next few days, the weather department said on Tuesday

Rajasthan: Light rain and thunderstorms likely in parts of state in next few days

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Rajasthan: Light rain and thunderstorms likely in parts of state in next few days
x
00:00

Strong thunderstorms with light rain have been predicted in several areas of Rajasthan in the next few days, according to the weather department, reported the PTI.


Some parts of Rajasthan including Kota, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Udaipur divisions are likely to be hit by strong winds at the speed of 30-40 km per hour in the next two to three days, according to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, as per the PTI.


There is also a possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by light rain.


Similar weather conditions are predicted at isolated places in Jodhpur, Bikaner and Ajmer divisions on April 10-11, the weather office said, according to the PTI.

Due to the activation of a new strong western disturbance from April 12-13, there will be an increase in thunderstorm activities in the state leading to strong winds of 40 to 60 km per hour speed at some places in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Kota, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on April 13 and 14, it said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

The weather department said that some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions recorded maximum temperatures of 40-42 degrees Celsius, which was 2-3 notches above the normal. 

India likely to experience normal monsoon: Skymet

Meanwhile, India is expected to experience a 'normal' monsoon between June and September this year according to private weather forecasting agency Skymet, the ANI reported on Tuesday.

Skymet said that monsoon rains are expected to be 102 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) of 868.6 mm for the four month period.

From June to September, there will be above-normal rains over central and western parts. There will be normal rains over northern and southern parts and below normal rains over North-east India and Eastern parts, the weather forecaster said, as per the ANI.

The 'Monsoon Forecast 2024' report suggests that India will experience favourable rainfall in the South, West, and Northwest regions of India. Core monsoon rainfed areas like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are expected to receive adequate rainfall, the ANI reported.

However, eastern states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal face the risk of deficit rainfall during peak monsoon months, while Northeast India may experience below-normal rains in the first half of the season. There will be above-normal rains over Kerala, Konka, Karnataka and Goa, and normal rains over central parts, Skymet said, the news agency further reported.

"The significant transition from Super El Nino to strong La Nina has historically tended to produce a decent monsoon," said Jatin Singh, MD, Skymet.

Jatin Singh said, "However monsoon season may start with a risk of impairment, attributable to the remnant effects of El Nino. The second half of the season will have an overwhelming edge over the primal phase," the according to the ANI.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you believe that electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and reliable?
rajasthan jodhpur Weather indian meteorological department India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK