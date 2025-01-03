A home is where dreams take root, PM Modi said ahead of the scheduled inauguration of 1,675 flats meant for slum dwellers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Hours before the launch of several infrastructure projects, including in the housing and education sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said these initiatives reflected his government's unwavering commitment to nurturing future generations by empowering them with knowledge, innovation and opportunities.

It is an important day for Delhi's development, he said in a series of posts on X.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2025

A home is where dreams take root, PM Modi said ahead of the scheduled inauguration of 1,675 flats meant for slum dwellers. "We are committed to ensuring proper housing for every Indian."

He added, "During today's programme, 1,675 newly-constructed flats under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project will be inaugurated. This will ensure better and healthier living for several people."

The new Type-2 quarters at Sarojini Nagar will benefit hardworking government employees, he said, adding that their dedication marked a great contribution to the national progress.

The prime minister said the launch of infrastructure projects in the education sector, including laying the foundation stone of a college named after Veer Savarkar, would help strengthen academic infrastructure and provide world-class learning environments for students.

"Delhi has made a mark as a hub for education, drawing students from all over India," he said.

"These endeavours reflect our unwavering commitment to nurturing future generations by empowering them with knowledge, innovation and opportunities in an environment that inspires growth and learning," the prime minister added.

PM Modi's push for infrastructure projects in the national capital comes amid the rising political temperature ahead of assembly polls in the city, expected to be held next month.

The BJP is pulling out all the stops to end AAP's hold on power in the city since 2013, except for a brief period when Delhi was under President's rule.

PM Modi will visit newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, Delhi, at around 12:10 PM today. At around 12:45 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Delhi.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters and also hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi.

The inauguration of newly constructed flats will mark the completion of the second successful In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).The objective of the project is to provide the residents of the JJ clusters in Delhi with a better and healthier living environment equipped with proper amenities and facilities.

For every Rs 25 lakh spent on the construction of a flat by the government, eligible beneficiaries pay less than 7 per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance.PM Modi will also inaugurate two urban redevelopments projects- the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

The World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar has transformed the area by replacing over 600 dilapidated quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers, offering around 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space with advanced amenities.The project incorporates green building practices, with provisions such as a zero-discharge concept, solar energy generation, and rainwater harvesting systems.

The GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar includes 28 towers that house over 2,500 residential units, offering modern amenities and efficient use of space. The project's design incorporates rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and solar-powered waste compactors encouraging eco-conscious living.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate CBSE's Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka, Delhi built at around Rs 300 crore. It includes offices, auditorium, advanced data center, comprehensive water management system among others. The ecofriendly building has been constructed to high environmental standards and was designed as per Platinum Rating standards of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of three new projects in Delhi University worth over Rs 600 crore. It includes Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar in East Delhi and Western Campus at Dwarka. It also includes building Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, having state-of-the-art facilities for education.