In a first in IPL history, 1500 drones to create 'awe-inspiring spectacle' above the Narendra Modi stadium

But the new innovation we've brought around this time is the use of drones for the mid-innings show, which is sure to dazzle people. As a stand-out, the segment will feature a choreographed dance of 1,500 drones decorating the sky above the stadium, weaving within one another to form stunning 2D & 3D imagery

Pic courtesy - TCM Platform

After the mega success of the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 Closing Ceremony and National Games Opening ceremony, TCM Platform is back at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the Tata IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony on March 31, 2023.

This ceremony is all set to be an unforgettable night with three headlining acts that will dazzle the audience with their incredible performances. Opening the show will be a jaw-dropping performance by Arijit Singh and his troupe, enthralling the audience with his vocal acrobatics.

As the much-awaited 16th edition of the Indian Premier League gets underway in Narendra Modi stadium from March 31, there're a lot of things to look forward to in the newest season.

Chanda Singh, Director of the TCM Platform said that there's a lot to live up to when it comes to bringing something new to the table. Of course we've brought in an incredible line-up of talented people, but we've also brought something brand new to the table. For the first time in IPL history, we've brought in 1,500 drones to create an awe-inspiring spectacle above the stadium!

What we're most excited about showing you with the new technology we're bringing to the table this time is scale. We've rigged a fleet of 1,500 drones that are going to be flying high above the Stadium ground, forming incredible 3D representations and imagery in real time for the audience to enjoy, said Sukrit Singh, Partner – TCM Platform.

“Of course, alongside the star studded line-up of performers we have this year, we're bringing drones to the table for the first time in IPL history. Our fleet of 1,500 drones is going to soar through the air above the Narendra Modi Stadium dazzling the audience as they weave and float into different 3D representations in real time!,” Singh said.