In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs also urged the Indians residing in Iran and Israel to exercise utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to minimum

Image of April 1 airstrike at Iran's consulate building in Damascus, Syria. File Pic/AFP

Listen to this article MEA issues advisory for Indian citizens not to travel to Israel and Iran following attack on Iranian consulate in Syria x 00:00

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday issued advisory for Indian citizens to not travel to Israel and Iran amid rising tensions in the region. MEA has also asked Indian citizens currently residing in Israel and Iran to register themselves with Indian Embassies and also observe outmost precautions about their safety.

The advisory comes after the April 11 attack on Iran consulate in Syria. Iran blamed Israel for the strike and it is feared that Iran may launch an counter attack on Israel. On the other hand, Israel's foreign minister has warned Iran that the Israel forces will attack Iran directly if it strikes an attack on Israel from their land.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the advisory, the MEA has said, "In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves. They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," the advisory said.

The MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has also posted the advisory on MEA's official X account.

The tensions in the region escalated after the April 11 airstrike on Iran consulate in Damascus, Syria. The strike destroyed the consulate section, killing or wounding everyone inside.

Such airstrikes have escalated in recent months against the backdrop of Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and ongoing clashes between Israel's military and Hezbollah on the Lebanon-Israel border.

(With agencies inputs)