Hamas commander killed in airstrike IDF
Hamas commander killed in airstrike: IDF

Updated on: 10 April,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

Hatem Alramery was involved in launch of rockets within Hamas’s Maghazi Battalion of the Central Camps

A Palestinian woman with her children outside a hospital after Israeli bombardment in Bureij. Pic/AFP

A Monday night airstrike killed Hamas terrorist commander Hatem Alramery, Head of Hamas’ Emergency Bureau in the Gaza Central Camps, the Israel Defence Forces said on Tuesday morning. Alramery, was involved in the launch of rockets within Hamas’s Maghazi Battalion of the Central Camps.


Throughout the past day, the Air Force also struck and destroyed military compounds, launch posts, and numerous terrorist infrastructure sites throughout Gaza.


Israel has withdrawn most of its ground forces from the Gaza Strip. On Monday night, the Israeli Prime Minister said a date has been set for an invasion of Rafah, Hamas’s last stronghold in southern Gaza.


“Victory requires entering Rafah and eliminating the terrorist battalions there. This will happen. There is a date,” Netanyahu said in a video statement. He didn’t indicate when the invasion would take place.

“We are constantly working to achieve our goal, primarily releasing all of our hostages and achieving total victory over Hamas,” Netanyahu added. 

Israeli military attacks Syrian army

The Israel Defence Forces reported that overnight its warplanes attacked the military infrastructures of the Syrian army in the Mhajjah area of the country. In addition, on Monday night, the IDF attacked with artillery fire a position of the Syrian army in the south of the country. Also overnight, one rocket launch was detected from Syrian territory towards the Yonatan area in the Golan Heights. 

Eid clothing airdropped in Gaza

Dubai: The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the 28th airdrop of humanitarian aid as part of the “Birds of Goodness” operation. This airdrop marks a special occasion, delivering essential supplies alongside parcels of Eid clothing for the first time. These parcels contain clothes, shoes, toys, sweets, and various items for all family members, arriving in time for Eid ul Fitr. 

