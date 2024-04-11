Israel threatens to strike Iran directly

Iran said on Wednesday it would attack from its territory

Iran’s Khamenei has condemned Israel over war crimes. Pic/X

Israel’s foreign minister threatened Wednesday that its country’s forces would strike Iran directly if the Islamic Republic launched an attack from its territory against Israel, as tensions between the rival powers flare following the killings of Iranian generals in a blast at the Iranian consulate in Syria.

“If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond and attack in Iran,” Israel Katz said in a post on X in both Farsi and Hebrew. The remarks came after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reiterated early Wednesday a promise to retaliate against Israel over the attack on its consulate in Damascus earlier this month.

Tehran holds Israel responsible for the strike that leveled the building, killing 12 people. Israel has not acknowledged its involvement, though it has been bracing for an Iranian response to the attack, a significant escalation in their long-running shadow war.

Khamenei spoke at a prayer ceremony celebrating the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, saying the airstrike was “wrongdoing” and akin to an attack on Iranian territory.

Germany refutes claims of aiding ‘genocide’ in Gaza

In a lawsuit brought before the International Court of Justice by Nicaragua, Germany strongly denied allegations that it was supporting genocide in Gaza by providing Israel with arms, Al Jazeera reported. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) was informed on Tuesday by Tania von Uslar-Gleichen, the legal adviser for the German Foreign Ministry, that Nicaragua’s lawsuit was hurried and based on thin evidence, and that it ought to be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

