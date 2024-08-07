INDIA bloc MPs likely to meet in Central Hall on Friday

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 August,2024 06:40 PM IST  |  Delhi
The opposition lawmakers want to protest the growing costs on Thursday in the Parliament compound.

INDIA alliance leaders

MPs from the opposition INDIA bloc are expected to hold a meeting in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan on Friday, PTI sources have revealed to the news agency. This marks the first such gathering of the INDIA bloc within Parliament, featuring MPs from various parties that make up the alliance.


The opposition lawmakers want to protest the growing costs on Thursday in the Parliament compound. Putting up a united front against the government is the INDIA bloc, which has 243 MPs in the Lok Sabha as opposed to the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) 293 seats.



Tuesday saw protests by INDIA bloc MPs outside the Parliament gate, calling on the government to remove the 18 per cent GST that is now applied to life and health insurance premiums. With copies of the Constitution, they also staged a demonstration on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha session.


As a sign of solidarity, the opposition forced an election to fill the position of Speaker of the Lok Sabha, with K Suresh of the Congress taking on Om Birla. Even though Birla was chosen by voice vote, the opposition did not demand more voting.

INDIA bloc parties stage protest in Parliament

On Tuesday, opposition parties in India demonstrated against the 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on life and health insurance premiums in the country's parliament. Leading the demonstration was the INDIA bloc, which included MPs from the Congress, AAP, NCP, and Trinamool Congress, among other parties.

The Members of Parliament held signs that said "Tax terrorism" and chanted for the repeal of the Goods and Services Tax on insurance premiums. They maintained that the middle class, which is already burdened by high medical inflation rates, should not have to pay this tax.

The GST on insurance premiums, according to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, is "inhumane" and "another example of the BJP's policy of plundering from opportunity in disaster." Senior Congressman Rahul Gandhi claimed that every crisis presents "tax opportunities" for the government and that health and life insurance need to be exempt from the GST.

Senior Congressman Shashi Tharoor claimed that most people would not be able to buy insurance because India already has the highest out-of-pocket costs for medical emergencies worldwide and that the GST on premiums will make it even more expensive.

The Trinamool Congress brought up the subject in Parliament, and Mamata Banerjee, the head of the party, wrote a letter to Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, outlining the situation. Nitin Gadkari, a Union minister, has also pushed Sitharaman to think about removing the GST, saying it amounts to taxing uncertainties of life and restricting the industry's growth.

