India rejects China's objection to Modi's visit
India rejects China's objection to Modi's visit

Updated on: 13 March,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

EAM spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Chinese side has been made aware of this “consistent position” on several occasions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

India on Tuesday strongly rejected China’s objection to PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh, and asserted that the state “was, is, and will” always be an integral and inalienable part of India.


EAM spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Chinese side has been made aware of this “consistent position” on several occasions. Objecting to such visits by Indian leaders to Arunachal Pradesh or India’s developmental projects in the state does not stand to reason, he said.


“We reject the comments made by the Chinese side regarding the visit of the prime minister to Arunachal Pradesh,” he said. China on Monday said it lodged a diplomatic protest with India over Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh last week, and reiterated its claim over the region by saying India’s moves will “only complicate” the unresolved boundary question.


