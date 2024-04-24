Breaking News
India seeks clarity on spice ban

Updated on: 24 April,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The commerce ministry has also directed Indian embassies in both Singapore and Hong Kong to send a detailed report on the matter.

Ministry has also sought details from Indian firms

India, the world’s largest producer, consumer and exporter of spices, has sought details from food safety regulators of Singapore and Hong Kong, which has banned certain spices of Indian brands MDH and Everest due to quality concerns.


The commerce ministry has also directed Indian embassies in both Singapore and Hong Kong to send a detailed report on the matter. The ministry has also sought details from the Indian firms - MDH and Everest, whose products have been banned for allegedly containing pesticide ‘ethylene oxide’ beyond permissible limits.


“Details have been sought from the companies. Root cause of the rejection and corrective actions will be determined along with the exporters concerned,” a commerce ministry official said.


