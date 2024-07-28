Deputy Commissioner of Police Outer, Jimmi Chiram, said that they received the call at 9.53 pm that there was a suspicious item in the bus

Amid a chaotic situation over a bomb threat call in a cluster bus, Delhi Police said on Sunday that the spot was thoroughly checked and no such thing was recovered, reported news agency ANI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Outer, Jimmi Chiram, said that they received the call at 9.53 pm that there was a suspicious item in the bus.

"The conductor made a call and acted very wisely, evacuating everyone on time. The bus was empty, so there was no danger. We then cordoned off the area, maintaining a distance of 80 meters on both sides. After that, the Delhi Police Bomb Disposal Team arrived and conducted a check, which revealed that it was a mistaken identification. It has been checked; no such thing has been recovered. The bag was open and contained motor parts," he said, reported ANI.

Deewan Singh, the bus conductor who called the Delhi police, said that he saw something like bomb under the seats of passengers.

"We started from Nangloi. 10-12 passengers got off at Tilangpur Kotla. Under their seats, we saw something bomb-like. We stopped the bus, asked the remaining passengers to get down and then we dialled 100. The PCR arrived. They were very cooperative. They checked and called the bomb diffuser team," he said, reported ANI.

According to the officials, the call was received from the Narela area near Chanchal Park, Bakarwala near CNG Pump Nangloi, and Najafgarh Road. Two fire tenders were also rushed to the site, reported ANI.

The Delhi Fire Department said that information stated that a bomb was suspected in a cluster bus on route 961 (Nagloi to Najafgad road) and the bomb squad was called by Delhi Police.

In another case, the Delhi Police has registered a criminal case and asserted that it is determined to find out the truth in the tragic incident where three people lost their lives after the basement of a coaching institute was flooded in New Delhi's Rajendra Nagar, reported ANI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Central, M Harshavardhan said, "We have registered a criminal case. Our forensic teams are here. The process of collecting forensic evidence is underway. We are committed to the fact that we should have a proper investigation. We are committed to registering a strong case and finding out the truth. Two people have been detained so far," reported ANI.

He further mentioned that one final round of search operations is pending and that the operation is moving towards a conclusion.

"The NDRF has recovered three bodies till now. These have been sent for further legal action. The water is being pumped out continuously. One final round of search operations is pending. The operation is moving towards conclusion. Some trapped students have been rescued and three of them have been sent to the hospital. Other than the three dead bodies, 13 to 14 others were rescued and they are fine," DCP Harshavardhan said, reported ANI.

A group of students also staged a protest against the MCD at the spot after the recovery of bodies.

DCP Central, M Harshavardhan, urged all the students not to carry protests as it would hamper the rescue services.

