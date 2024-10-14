Jharkhand: 14-year-old tribal girl raped by 3 in Godda

The three men intercepted the girl when she was returning home from a Durga puja fair at Lalmatia on October 12 and allegedly raped her, the police said

A 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by three men in Jharkhand's Godda district, police said on Monday.

The three men intercepted the girl when she was returning home from a Durga puja fair at Lalmatia on October 12 and allegedly raped her, the police said.

The girl's mother registered a case in this regard on Sunday after she narrated the ordeal on returning home.

Superintendent of Police Animesh Naithany said the police swung into action soon after a case was registered and arrested all three accused.

