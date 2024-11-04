The BJP spokesperson also highlighted his party's manifesto for Jharkhand, which includes the implementation of the UCC for the tribal state, and that the BJP will ensure to take measures to eradicate illegal immigration from neighbouring countries. Amit Shah also promised that BJP will implement the UCC in Jharkhand preserving tribal identities

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan (L) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) (Pic/official X narendramodi)

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan has predicted a disastrous defeat for the Congress-JMM alliance in the upcoming Jharkhand elections. Speaking in Hyderabad on Monday, Kesavan criticised the current government's performance and referred to the alliance as a "sinking ship", reported news agency ANI.

Kesavan accused the ruling coalition of misgovernance, stating, "The corrupt Congress-JMM government is a sinking ship which is headed for a disastrous defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections because of its blatant misrule.”

Taking a dig at the opposition Congress-JMM alliance, the BJP national spokesperson said that the people are fed up with the government's misgovernance.

Kesavan said for the past five years in Jharkhand, this “Congress-JMM caucus has been a fountainhead of anti-youth, anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-people policies. Their misgovernance has been the worst nightmare for the people of Jharkhand. The people are fed up with this government and they have decided to get rid of this government in the upcoming Assembly elections," while speaking to ANI.

The BJP spokesperson also highlighted his party's manifesto for Jharkhand, which includes the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the tribal state, and that the BJP will ensure to take measures to eradicate illegal immigration from neighbouring countries.

He emphasised, "The BJP manifesto which was released yesterday stands tall like a powerful beacon of hope...The BJP will ensure strong legislation to check the illegal infiltration which has endangered. The tribal community has been most affected by the JMM Congress vote bank politics," while speaking to ANI.

On Sunday, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the party's manifesto, ‘Sankalp Patra’, in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Shah promised that BJP will implement the UCC in Jharkhand while preserving tribal identities and will also "drive out infiltrators" coming from Bangladesh.

The Union Home Minister stated, "Hemant Babu, a Uniform Civil Code will certainly be implemented in Jharkhand, but the identity and heritage of the tribal communities will be fully preserved," while outlining the 25 resolutions to mark 25 years of the state's formation.

"Uniform Civil Code will be introduced in Jharkhand but the Tribal community will be kept out of the ambit of UCC," he added.

The Uniform Civil Code Bill was a proposal in India to establish uniform rules for personal matters for all citizens. These matters include marriage, divorce, inheritance, and property rights. The UCC would apply to all citizens equally, regardless of their religion, gender, or sexual orientation, stated ANI.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with vote counting set for November 23. The election will determine the composition of the 81-seat state legislature.

