Breaking News
Heavy rain over the weekend adds 17 days of water to Mumbai’s reserves
Sena (UBT), Cong to clash over Byculla, Chandivli Assembly seats?
Mumbai: BMC launches online portal for stray dog plaints, pet cremation
Mumbai: 8-hour delay, no AC onboard, Indigo passengers lose cool
Mumbai: New criminal code raises red flags for civil liberties
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > JK youths body found in Pak kin seeks PMs help

J&K youth’s body found in Pak; kin seeks PM’s help

Updated on: 15 July,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Jammu
Agencies |

Top

A police official said a missing report was registered by Nagotra's family the next day

J&K youth’s body found in Pak; kin seeks PM’s help

A police official said a missing report was registered. File pic

Listen to this article
J&K youth’s body found in Pak; kin seeks PM’s help
x
00:00

The body of a youth who ended his life allegedly by jumping into the Chenab river here last month was recovered in Pakistan, following which his family sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to bring back the mortal remains for last rites.


Harash Nagotra, a resident of a border village in the Akhnoor sector, went missing on June 11 and his motorcycle was recovered on the banks of the river. A police official said a missing report was registered by Nagotra's family the next day.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news narendra modi pakistan jammu and kashmir

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK