J&K youth’s body found in Pak; kin seeks PM’s help

The body of a youth who ended his life allegedly by jumping into the Chenab river here last month was recovered in Pakistan, following which his family sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to bring back the mortal remains for last rites.

Harash Nagotra, a resident of a border village in the Akhnoor sector, went missing on June 11 and his motorcycle was recovered on the banks of the river. A police official said a missing report was registered by Nagotra's family the next day.

