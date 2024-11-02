The New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram train struck the workers while they were clearing garbage from the railway track near Shoranur bridge, located a few kilometers from the railway station

As many as four sanitary workers, including two women from Tamil Nadu, were killed after being hit by a train near Shoranur Railway Station on Saturday evening, the Railway police said, reported the PTI.

The Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express train reportedly hit the workers, it said.

The New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram train struck the workers around 3.05 pm while they were clearing garbage from the railway track near Shoranur bridge, located a few kilometers from the railway station.

According to the PTI, the workers, contracted by the Railways for sanitation duties, were thrown from the track due to the collision's impact. While three bodies were retrieved from the area, efforts are being made to locate the fourth, which is suspected to have fallen into the Bharathapuzha River, police said.

A team from the Railway Police reached the spot.

"The workers may not have noticed the approaching train, which resulted in the accident, but further investigations are underway," said an officer with Shoranur Railway Police.

Elephant killed after being hit by goods train in Odisha

Meanwhile, in an another incident, an elephant was killed after being hit by a goods train in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Saturday, police said, as per the PTI.

The accident took place when a herd of around 40 jumbos was crossing railway tracks in Chinta Pokhari area, around three kilometres away, from the Meramundali railway station, a senior officer said.

The animal was hit by a goods train around 2 am, a forest official said.

Train services were disrupted till the elephant carcass was removed from the tracks, he said.

The forest department maintained that it had issued an alert to the railway authorities on the movement of elephants from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The train driver, however, ignored the warning, the forest official said.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by the railway authorities, and the elephant carcass was sent for post-mortem examinations, the official said.

The forest department has also started a probe into the accident, the news agency reported on Saturday.

(with PTI inputs)