Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Protests escalate in Kolkata as RG Kar junior doctors demand justice

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, leading to nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community

Amid the ongoing protests in Kolkata over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, junior doctors Rumalika Kumar and Riya Bera, from RG Kar, expressed dissatisfaction, stating that their demands for justice have not been met. They also called for the immediate arrest of all culprits with proper evidence.

Speaking at a joint press conference on Friday, Kumar said, "Due to non-transparency, the investigation has been transferred from the Kolkata police to the CBI. However, even after 48 hours, our demands for justice have not been fulfilled at all. We have no clarity regarding the ongoing investigation."

Addressing the same issue, Bera added, "We demand the immediate arrest of all culprits, backed by proper evidence, along with an official press release from the CBI confirming the same, a written apology, and the resignation of higher authorities, including the former principal."

Bera further insisted that the higher authorities "be barred from holding any administrative or authoritative positions in any institution for the remainder of their service period."

"We still demand clarification and proper documentation, including official order copies and letters with appropriate memo numbers and dates, regarding the controversial renovation work of the Chest Medicine Department, as reported by various reputable media outlets," she said.

Bera also called for a CBI investigation into the culprits responsible for the mob attack and vandalism that occurred on the eve of Independence Day at the protest grounds of the college and hospital campuses. She also demanded a public apology from the Kolkata Police Commissioner for the assault on medical students on August 10.

"The CBI should immediately investigate the culprits behind the mob attack on August 14, 2024, the attempts to destroy the crime scene, tamper with evidence, vandalise government property, and issue serious threats to staff on duty... We also demand a public apology from the Commissioner of Police for the brutal assault on medical students and junior doctors on August 10, 2024, and for the lack of action and incompetence displayed by the Kolkata Police on Independence Day," she said.

Regarding the nationwide closure of OPD and emergency services, Kumar clarified, "In light of recent reports about the closure of OPD and emergency services, we want to assure everyone that both services are operating efficiently. Our dedicated professors are fully committed to providing medical care, ensuring that the community continues to receive essential medical services. There is no reason to believe that access to medical care has been compromised."

In response, staff and doctors of the Indian Medical Association in Ayodhya held a protest against the incident on Friday.

Students of KMC Medical College and Trichy KAPV Government Medical College in Tamil Nadu also held a candlelight protest to show solidarity with the victim.

Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) organized a candlelight march in Delhi, demanding justice for the victim.

BJP Mahila Morcha in Jaipur and Bhubaneswar also held candlelight marches on Friday to show solidarity with the victim.

On August 15, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine, starting from 6 am on Saturday, August 17, and ending at 6 am on Sunday, August 18.