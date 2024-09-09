Top court voices concern of missing paperwork, instructs CBI to probe

A bench of CJI Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra, on Monday

Listen to this article Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC expresses concern over missing autopsy document x 00:00

The Supreme Court on Monday voiced concern over the absence of a key document that was needed for the postmortem of the medic raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, and asked the CBI to investigate into it.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said there was no reference of the ‘challan’ (document) used, and sought an answer from the CBI and the West Bengal government. “Where is the challan of the body when it was handed over for postmortem? the bench also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra said.

The medical fraternity and others stage a protest at Shyambazar 5 Point Crossing in Kolkata. Pics/PTI

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, informed the bench that the challan was not part of their records.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, told the bench that he could not find the document immediately and would get back to the court on this question. The court also flagged the at least a 14-hour delay by Kolkata Police in registering FIR in rape and murder incident.

The top court directed the CBI to submit a fresh report by September 17 on the probe in the case. The apex court also directed immediate removal of photographs of the victim from all social media platforms to protect the dignity and privacy of the deceased.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever