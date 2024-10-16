The Joint Delhi Resident Doctors' Association Action Committee to hold press conference on Thursday, warns if any harm comes to healthcare workers as a result of this ongoing protest, they will withdraw from both elective and emergency services and hold the appropriate authorities accountable

Protest site where junior doctors are sitting on a hunger strike since October 5, in Kolkata. (Pic/PTI)

Resident doctors from various major hospitals in Delhi are set to protest outside Bengal Bhawan in the national capital on Wednesday. This demonstration aims to demand justice for a trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, reported news agency PTI.

The protest was organised by the Joint Delhi Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) Action Committee, which announced the event late Tuesday night.

The participating resident doctors are from AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, GTB Hospital, Maulana Azad Medical College, and Lady Hardinge Medical College, with the protest scheduled for 6 pm on Wednesday.

This protest is part of a larger movement that began on August 12 with a nationwide strike against the tragic incident involving the trainee doctor. The strike lasted until August 22 as it was temporarily halted after the Supreme Court assured that justice would be expedited, RDA stated.

However, the investigation has "stalled" with no action taken report (ATR) shared publicly, as was highlighted during a recent Supreme Court hearing, a statement by RDA said, stated PTI.

The RDA emphasised that this case has spotlighted the safety of healthcare workers, particularly female doctors. An RDA representative stated, "We suspended our strike in good faith, trusting the process, but now we feel betrayed."

"The lack of communication and delayed action shows an alarming lack of sensitivity toward our safety concerns," the representative said.

During a hearing on August 20, the Supreme Court established a National Task Force (NTF) to address safety issues within healthcare settings. An interim report was expected within three weeks, with a final report due within two months.

However, over 50 days have passed without any updates, leading to frustration among resident doctors who feel their concerns are being overlooked, the statement said.

The statement from the RDA also criticised the West Bengal government for failing to reassure protesting junior doctors, many of whom are currently on a hunger strike.

The Joint Delhi Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) Action Committee plans to hold a press conference on Thursday to discuss these pressing issues. They have made it clear that if any harm comes to healthcare workers as a result of this ongoing protest, they will withdraw from both elective and emergency services and hold the appropriate authorities accountable, the statement said.

The junior doctors at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have been protesting since August 9 following the alleged rape and murder of their colleague.

After initially ceasing work for 42 days and ending their stir on September 21 due to government assurances, they resumed protests with a hunger strike on October 5 when their demands went unaddressed.

However, on October 5, the junior medics began a hunger strike at the Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala in the heart of Kolkata, claiming that the West Bengal government did not fulfil their demands.

The doctors' key demands include securing justice for the murdered medic, immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam, accountability for alleged administrative incompetence and action against corruption in the department.

Other demands include a central referral system, better hospital infrastructure, bed vacancy monitoring, and improved on-call rooms and washrooms.

Additionally, they seek increased police protection in hospitals, recruitment of permanent women police personnel, the swift filling of healthcare workers, and the formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV.

(With inputs from PTI)