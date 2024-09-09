Kolkata doctor rape-murder: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar offers to resign from RS

In his letter to the chief minister, Sircar expresses deep disappointment over government’s handling of situation

TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar during a protest. Pic/PTI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Jawhar Sircar on Sunday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister and party chief Mamata Banerjee, offering his resignation from the Rajya Sabha. His decision comes in the wake of the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, which has sparked nationwide outrage. In his letter to West Bengal CM, Sircar expressed deep disappointment over the government’s handling of the situation and urged Mamata Banerjee to take decisive action to “save the state.”

“While thanking you sincerely for giving me such a great opportunity to represent the problems of West Bengal as an MP in the Rajya Sabha, I must inform you that I have decided to resign from parliament and also from politics altogether,” he said. “I have suffered patiently for a month since the terrible incident at RG Kar Hospital, and was hoping for your direct intervention with the agitating junior doctors, in the old style of Mamata Banerjee,” it read.

The TMC MP further said, “It has not happened, and whatever punitive steps that the government is taking now are too little and quite late. I think normalcy may have been restored in this state much earlier if the caucus of the corrupt doctors was smashed and those guilty of taking improper administrative actions punished immediately after the scandalous incident happened.”

Sircar, who joined TMC in 2021, also highlighted his disillusionment with the state government’s response to corruption, particularly regarding the former education minister’s involvement in corruption.

Musicians, artistes, painters, actors to join protests

Thousands of people were expected to hit the streets of West Bengal on Sunday as various demonstrations, including another ‘Reclaim the Night’ protest, were scheduled to be held seeking justice for the doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital a month ago.

Noted people from different fields, including musicians, artistes, painters and actors, would join the ‘Reclaim the Night’ demonstration, which would start at 11 pm “to awaken the ruler”, social activist Rimjhim Sinha said. As part of the demonstration, people would gather at various intersections, crossings and roundabouts. There will be multiple gatherings from Gol Park to Garia along the SC Mallick Road in south Kolkata.

