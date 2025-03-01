Light rains in Delhi, minimum temperature at 16.6 degrees Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies with intermittent drizzle throughout the day, with maximum temperature expected to reach 17 degrees Celsius

The national capital saw light rain on Saturday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 16.6 degrees Celsius, 4.1 notches above the seasonal average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies with intermittent drizzle throughout the day, with maximum temperature expected to reach 17 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded 2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday. Rainfall measurements at various weather stations included 1.8 mm at Safdarjung, 1.0 mm at Palam, and 4 mm at Pitampura.

At 8.30 am, the humidity level stood at 92 percent.

The air quality at 9 am was recorded in the 'moderate' category, with an AQI of 126, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

As per AQI standards, a reading between 0-50 is considered 'good',51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by a moderate thunderstorm and lightning across several parts of Delhi-NCR and neighbouring regions. Gusty winds ranging between 30 and 50 km/h are also expected over the next two hours.

Meanwhile, the IMD has stated that rainfall is highly likely in several areas of Delhi-NCR, including Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh.

Regions of Haryana likely to be affected include Assandh, Safidon, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, and Nuh.

In Uttar Pradesh, Gangoh, Deoband, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, and Khekra are expected to witness similar conditions, while Bhiwari in Rajasthan is also likely to experience rain and thunderstorms.

Additionally, the IMD has issued a hailstorm warning for Rewari in Haryana and Bhiwari in Rajasthan, with hail activity expected within the next hour.

