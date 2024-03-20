The Union Minister participated in the Holi celebration at Bhadwasiya vegetable market in Jodhpur on Wednesday morning

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Pic/X

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Holi more special as biggest festival of Democracy is before us, says Union Minister x 00:00

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday participated in the Holi celebration and said that this time the festival of colours is even more special as the biggest festival of democracy is also before all of us when we are about to decide the destiny of the country, reported news agency ANI.

The Union Minister participated in the Holi celebration at Bhadwasiya vegetable market in Jodhpur on Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The festival of Holi is a symbol of social harmony where everyone colours themselves in the same colour of joy, forgetting all their differences. This Holi is even more special as the country is celebrating Holi for the first time after Lord Ram's Pran Pratishtha at his home. The biggest festival of democracy is also before all of us when we are about to decide the destiny of the country," he said, reported ANI.

Notably, 12 seats in Rajasthan will go to polls on April 19 in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Meanwhile, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, exuded confidence on Tuesday stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to secure victory in all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, reported ANI.

"In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, we will win all 25 seats in Rajasthan. Despite minor setbacks, we are committed to achieving this goal, as per Prime Minister Modi's resolution," stated Shekhawat, reported ANI.

Shekhawat echoing past triumphs predicts a mirror victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Due to the hard work of the workers, the Jodhpur region won the most seats in the assembly elections. With the same effort, we will win the most seats in the Lok Sabha elections from this Marwar region. All BJP workers have set out to win the party with a resounding majority," he said, reported ANI.

The Election Commission on March 16, announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The polling will be conducted in seven phases across the nation from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be on June 4.

(With inputs from ANI)