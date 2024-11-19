Indira Gandhi, born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, holds a prominent place in Indian history as the first and only female Prime Minister. Her tenures spanned from January 1966 to March 1977, and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with young Rahul Gandhi. (Pic/X @RahulGandhi)

Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid a heartfelt tribute to his grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi, commemorating her birth anniversary, reported the ANI.

In a touching social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi reflected on Indira Gandhi’s legacy, describing her as an embodiment of "courage and love."

He emphasised the strength he draws from her memories, stating, "Grandma was an example of both courage and love. It is from her that I have learnt that the real strength is to fearlessly walk on the path of national interest. Her memories are my strength, which always shows me the way," the post read.

Notably, she was the second longest-serving Prime Minister after Nehru, recognized for her transformative economic and social policies, including the nationalisation of banks and the abolition of privy purses for former princely states.

Indira Gandhi’s leadership and policies remain influential. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, also paid respects at Shakti Sthal on Tuesday.

Taking to X, Kharge highlighted her as the "Iron Lady of India," stating that she was an epitome of struggle, courage, and dynamic leadership.

“We have believed - and we do believe now - that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible.”



~ Indira Gandhi



Crores of Indians shall continue to draw inspiration from the life of ‘Iron Lady of India’, Smt. Indira Gandhi for she… pic.twitter.com/VBcfTPcEwW — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 19, 2024

“Crores of Indians shall continue to draw inspiration from the life of 'Iron Lady of India', Indira Gandhi for she was the epitome of lifelong struggle, courage and dynamic leadership, who selflessly contributed to nation building. She sacrificed her life to preserve the unity and integrity of India. Our humble homage on her birth anniversary,” wrote Mallikarjun Kharge.

Indira Gandhi, who was hailed as one of the tallest world leaders, was assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards at her residence on Akbar Road on October 31, 1984. This came after Operation Bluestar was executed at Amritsar's Golden Temple, wherein Gandhi ordered the Indian Army to confront Sikh separatists who had taken shelter at the holy shrine.

(With inputs from ANI)