At an all-party meeting on delimitation here that was attended by main opposition AIADMK among others, Stalin, moving a resolution, said that in the event of increase in the number of seats in Parliament, the 1971 Census should be the basis for it and that appropriate Constitutional amendment should be done

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article LS delimitation: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin moots Joint Action Committee of MPs x 00:00

Stepping up the pressure on Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday proposed that the 1971 Census be the basis for delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies for 30 years starting 2026 and favoured a Joint Action Committee (JAC) involving all southern states to press for related demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

At an all-party meeting on delimitation here that was attended by main opposition AIADMK among others, Stalin, moving a resolution, said that in the event of increase in the number of seats in Parliament, the 1971 Census should be the basis for it and that appropriate Constitutional amendment should be done.

Also, the 1971 population data should be the basis for delimitation of LS seats for 30 years from 2026 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make an assurance in the Parliament, he asserted.

The JAC is to take forward such demands and create awareness among the people and the meet unanimously opposed delimitation exercise based on population, which will be a "threat to federalism and the rights of southern states to political representation."

Tamil Nadu's present representational percentage in Parliament, which is 7.18, should not be changed under any circumstances.

Resolutions, supported by parties including the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK, were passed in the meeting to urge the Centre to accept the demands of Tamil Nadu on the issue. One of the key points underscored in the meeting was that there shall not be any reduction in the number of LS seats.

The meet underscored that Tamil Nadu is not against delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies. However, the proposed exercise must not become a punishment for implementing well the socio-economic welfare measures during the past 50 years.

The Centre declined to heed to the voice of the state, which has 39 Lok Sabha MPs. In case this number was reduced, it would become a big injustice for the state.

The CM said that the all-party meeting is for understanding that the state has been pushed to a corner on the issue of delimitation, thereby prompting it to take up a struggle movement to secure its rights. "The delimitation sword is hanging over the head of south India and Tamil Nadu will be severely affected," Stalin alleged.

The AIADMK, the Congress and Left parties, actor-politician Vijay's TVK, Kamal Haasan-founded Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) among others attended the meeting which was boycotted by the BJP, Tamil nationalist Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and former union minister GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar).

The ruling DMK has been staunchly opposing the delimitation exercise, with party president and chief minister Stalin claiming it will lead to reduced LS seats in TN. He has wondered whether the state was being punished for effective implementation of population control measures over the years.

Recently Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said the delimitation exercise will not affect southern states, including Tamil Nadu, and had accused Stalin of spreading a misinformation campaign on the matter.

Seeking to put to rest speculation on the subject, he had asserted no southern state would see a reduction in the Parliamentary representation when delimitation will be done on pro-rata basis. The DMK had questioned this assertion as well, asking the basis for pro rata--whether on population or the existing constituency of MP or MLAS.

CMs of two other southern states--Siddaramaiah and A Revanth Reddy of Congress-ruled Karnataka and Telangana, respectively, have also questioned Shah over his assertion on delimitation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.