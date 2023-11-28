Madhya Pradesh: Two killed, several injured after passenger bus overturns in Panna

Two persons died and several injured after a passenger bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Panna

Representational Pic/File

Two people were killed and several injured after a passenger bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Tuesday, a police official said, reported the ANI.

According to the news, the accident took place near Bichhua drain under the jurisdiction of Brijpur police station in the district on Tuesday at around 10 am. After the accident, the locals gathered near the spot and informed the police about the matter.

On getting the information, the police rushed to the spot, called the ambulance and sent the injured passengers to the district hospital.

"A passenger bus was moving towards Satna district from Brijpur in Panna district. On the way the driver lost control of the bus and it overturned near Bichhua drain under Brijpur police station limits in the district. Two persons died and over a dozen passengers sustained injuries in the accident," said Arti Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Panna) told ANI over a call, the news agency reported.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police immediately reached the spot, evacuated the passengers from the bus and sent the injured to the district hospital with the help of 108 ambulance service, the officer said.

Around 50 passengers were travelling on the bus. The treatment of the injured passengers is going on at the district hospital, she added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, at least 33 passengers were left injured after a bus they were travelling in from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur to Rajasthan's Pratapgarh overturned late on Monday night, police said.

All injured were rushed to the district hospital in a truck and later in an ambulance, where three passengers were said to be critical.

According to the police, the bus belonged to Jakhar Travels and was commuting from Mandsaur towards Pratapgarh. The speeding bus went out of control and overturned near Hathuniya village, they said.

There was an outcry inside the bus after the accident, following which locals rushed to the spot and rescued passengers by breaking the glass windows of the bus.

On receiving information, a police team from Hathunia police station reached the spot and rushed passengers to the district hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rishikesh Meena, and administrative officers also reached the district hospital and took stock of the situation.

At present, the treatment of the injured is going on in the district hospital, ASP Meena said.

Although the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, primarily because of a tyre burst, he added.

(with ANI inputs)

