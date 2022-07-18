Maharashtra: 1 dead, 1 injured as discarded bomb shell explodes in Nagpur

Guddu Bhabutlal Ratnere (52) died while Sumeet Sukarlal Maraskolhe (19) sustained severe injuries

Representative image. Pic/Istock

One person was killed and another seriously injured after a discarded bomb shell exploded in a scrap shop in Pardi area of Maharashtra's Nagpur on Monday, a police official said.

Guddu Bhabutlal Ratnere (52) died while Sumeet Sukarlal Maraskolhe (19) sustained severe injuries, the Pardi police station official said.

Also Read: Bomb blast in Bihar govt school, two kids injured

"A scrap dealer had purchased diffused bomb shells and other material from the Ordinance Factory Pulgaon in Wardha district and Ratnere and Maraskolhe were cutting them at around 10am. One of the shells exploded. Ratnere was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Maraskolhe is critical," he said.

A case has been registered and probe is underway, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.