Breaking News
Civic polls: Running with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, BJP hunts for Thane
Row over Prophet remarks: Nupur Sharma moves SC, seeks revival of plea for clubbing of FIRs
13 dead, 15 rescued after Pune-bound bus falls into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra CM Shinde to leave for Delhi late Monday night on one-day visit
Maharashtra: School bus driver held for raping 15-year-old student in Pune
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra 1 dead 1 injured as discarded bomb shell explodes in Nagpur

Maharashtra: 1 dead, 1 injured as discarded bomb shell explodes in Nagpur

Updated on: 18 July,2022 09:10 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Guddu Bhabutlal Ratnere (52) died while Sumeet Sukarlal Maraskolhe (19) sustained severe injuries

Maharashtra: 1 dead, 1 injured as discarded bomb shell explodes in Nagpur

Representative image. Pic/Istock


One person was killed and another seriously injured after a discarded bomb shell exploded in a scrap shop in Pardi area of Maharashtra's Nagpur on Monday, a police official said.

Guddu Bhabutlal Ratnere (52) died while Sumeet Sukarlal Maraskolhe (19) sustained severe injuries, the Pardi police station official said.




Also Read: Bomb blast in Bihar govt school, two kids injured


"A scrap dealer had purchased diffused bomb shells and other material from the Ordinance Factory Pulgaon in Wardha district and Ratnere and Maraskolhe were cutting them at around 10am. One of the shells exploded. Ratnere was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Maraskolhe is critical," he said.

A case has been registered and probe is underway, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news nagpur

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK