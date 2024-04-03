Maharashtra: 7 persons die of suffocation after fire at tailoring shop in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The blaze erupted at around 4 am in the shop located at Dana Bazar in Cantonment area

Seven persons, including two children, died of suffocation after a fire broke out in a tailoring shop in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city early Wednesday morning, a senior police official said, reported news agency PTI.

The blaze erupted at around 4 am in the shop located at Dana Bazar in Cantonment area.

The tailoring shop and other commercial establishments were located on the ground floor of a building while people were residing on the upper floor, the official said, reported PTI.

"The shop suddenly caught fire at around 4 am. The police came to know about the incident at 4.15 am. Following the fire, smoke entered the first floor where a family was residing above the shop. Seven casualties have occurred due to suffocation," Police Commissioner Manoj Lohiya told reporters.

The deceased included three women, two men and two children, he said.

The exact cause of the fire would be known after an inquiry, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Asim Shaikh (3), Pari Shaikh (2), Wasim Shaikh (30), Tanveer Shaikh (23), Hamida Begum (50), Shaikh Sohail (35) and Reshma Shaikh (22), another official said, reported PTI.

In another incident, a fire erupted at a chemical plant in an industrial area of Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, gutting two other factories in the vicinity, a fire brigade official said, reported PTI.

No one was injured in the blaze that broke out at a chemical unit in the MIDC in Pawne-Koparkhairne around 10.15 am, the official said.

Fire services from the MIDC and 14 fire engines of the fire stations around Koparkharine rushed to the spot and fought the blaze for four hours, he said, reported PTI.

The blaze is being brought under control, and the cooling operations will be initiated, the official said.

Chemicals leaked from the factory onto the road after the fire and spread to two other manufacturing units in the vicinity and damaged them, he said, reported PTI.

A foul smell emanated from the factory and enveloped the locality, and a thick smoke could be seen from a distance, the official said, reported PTI.

The cause for the blaze is being probed, and the local police also reached the scene, he said.

