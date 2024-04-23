Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar has been provided with 'Y-plus' category security cover

Parth Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar gets Y-plus security cover x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Ajit Pawar`s son Parth Pawar has been provided with `Y-plus` category security cover The decision was taken by the state government, the police said Y-plus security cover, the fourth highest level of security

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar, has been provided with 'Y-plus' category security cover, a top official of the Pune police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

Parth Pawar is Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Baramati Lok Sabha seat candidate Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Sunetra Pawar filed her nomination for the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Thursday.

The Baramati seat has been considered the bastion of the Pawar family, with Supriya Sule winning the last three Lok Sabha elections from the seat.

The Mahayuti candidate Sunetra Pawar accompanied by her husband and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar offered prayers at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple, in Pune earlier on Thursday.

Before the filing of Sunetra Pawar's nomination, a campaign rally was held by the ruling 'Mahayuti' constituents - Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde, BJP and Ajit Pawar-headed NCP.

Addressing the rally, CM Shinde said a change is inevitable in Baramati and gave the slogan - "Abki baar, Sunetra Pawar", according to the PTI.

Parth Pawar, who unsuccessfully contested the Maval Lok Sabha seat in 2019 against the undivided Shiv Sena's sitting MP Shrirang Barne, is actively campaigning for his mother Sunetra Pawar.

While talking to PTI, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the decision about providing the Y-plus security cover was taken by the state government.

A local functionary of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said the security cover has been provided to Parth Pawar due to security concerns.

"Parth Pawar is reaching out to people as part of the election campaign for his mother. He is an aggressive leader and there were concerns surrounding his security as he moves around in remote areas," he said, according to the PTI.

Y-plus security cover, the fourth highest level of security, typically includes an 11-member crew with one or two commandos.

Reacting to the development, Parth Pawar's cousin Rohit Pawar who belongs to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, alleged that Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadanvis was giving a priority to providing security cover to the political leaders' children, MLAs and actors while neglecting the safety concerns of the common man who face harassment from anti-social elements, as per the PTI.

Rohit Pawar also said sarcastically that two tanks should be deployed to provide security to Parth Pawar.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!