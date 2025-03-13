According to the Akola Police, a special event was organised by the police's cyber cell department where the mobile phones were returned to their owners

The Akola Police in Maharashtra handed over 200 stolen or lost mobile phones worth Rs 41 lakh to their rightful owners on Thursday, an official said, reported the PTI.

According to the Akola Police, a special event was organised by the police's cyber cell department where the mobile phones were returned to their owners.

The cyber cell traced these 200 devices using Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, which has proven to be a game-changer in tracing and recovering lost or stolen mobile phones, said Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh, according to the PTI.

Since March 2023, more than 754 mobile phones have been traced through coordinated efforts of cyber cell and different police stations, he informed.

This demonstrates techno-savvy and trained policing and how technology is transforming service delivery to citizens, stated the IPS officer.

The SP urged citizens to be vigilant and report loss/theft of mobile phones promptly on CEIR portal, enabling the cyber cell to trace the devices whenever a new SIM is inserted.

Meanwhile, in a similar event in 2023, Mumbai Police had stated that it traced around 80 mobile phones worth Rs 11.80 lakh in different states and returned them to their owners in the city, an official said on Saturday, the PTI had reported.

The mobile phones were misplaced between 2022 and November this year, an Andheri police station official had earlier said.

"These mobile phones were traced to different cities in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Karnataka in the last few months. After verifying the missing complaints, owners of these phones were contacted and the phones were handed over to them on Saturday," the official added, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police recently conducted a special 'All Out Operation' in the city and nabbed as many as eight wanted accused, the police said on Saturday.

During the operation, a significant combing effort was carried out, resulting in the examination of 1995 individuals with prior criminal records. Of these, 281 individuals were found to be involved in various crimes, leading to preventive actions being taken against them, the police said.

Action was taken against 87 people against whom non-bailable warrants were issued, the police said.

(with PTI inputs)